Community shred event set for May 13 at Genoa library

GENOA – The Genoa Public Library will host a community shred event for patrons to shred paper documents.

The library, 240 W. Main St., Genoa, will hold the shred event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, in the library’s parking lot, according to a news release.

The shred event is free and open to the public.

Participants can bring paper documents to be shredded by the Paper Recovery Service Corporation of Loves Park. There is a limit of 100 pounds of paper per person. The shredding will be conducted on-site.

For information, call 815-784-2627.