Here’s how to donate during Give DeKalb County’s 10th annual 24-hour fundraiser

Give DeKalb County, a countywide fundraising event that has raised $6.8 million in nine years for area nonprofits, will hold its 10th annual 24-hour giving day Thursday benefiting almost 145 local organizations.

Individuals can submit donations to any of the 144 nonprofit organizations or funds participating in the 2023 Give DeKalb County Fundraiser through the organization’s website. Those interested can donate a multitude of ways, including via mail, online or in-person donations. Mail-in donations kicked off April 20.

By mail: Participants donating in person can print a donation form, complete the form indicating the organizations and donation amounts, and write a check payable to “DCCF” by May 4. Donation forms can be found at dcnp.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/GDC-Mail-in-Donation-Form-2023.pdf. To mail a donation, write to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

Online: Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card, ACH transfer, or mobile wallet from midnight Wednesday, May 3 to midnight Thursday. The minimum amount for online donations is $5. To donate online or see a list of participating nonprofits, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

By ACH: Make a donation directly from your bank account using Plaid with a donation minimum of $100.

By Mobile Wallet: Donate using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Microsoft Pay if they are enabled on your device.

In-person Donation Drop Off: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Bring donation form and donation to the DeKalb County Community Foundation building, 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore. Drop off your donation, watch the leaderboard on the big screen, and enjoy light refreshments.

For information, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.