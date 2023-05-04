DeKalb and Sycamore townships to host shred event May 13

SYCAMORE – DeKalb and Sycamore Townships will host a drive-thru shred and recycle event for DeKalb and Sycamore residents.

The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Participants must bring a valid ID to show their DeKalb or Sycamore Township residency.

Residents will be limited to two boxes or paper bags of documents. Paper materials are being accepted, and staples do not need to be removed. Volunteers working the event will remove items from residents’ vehicles.

The Lions of Illinois Foundation will accept tabs from aluminum cans, hearing aids, keys or key fobs, inkjet cartridges and used eyeglasses.

Tablets, iPads and chargers; cellphones and chargers; and domestic and international prepaid calling cards also are being accepted for the Cellphones for Soldiers Program. No other electronics will be accepted.

For information, call 815-758-8282.