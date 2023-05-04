City of DeKalb accepting Memorial Day parade entries

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb is accepting community group entries for the upcoming Memorial Day parade.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. May 29 at North Third and Locust Street, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Participation in the parade is free.

The staging for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade will head west on Locust Street, then turn north onto Linden Place. A Memorial Day program is being held on the Ellwood House lawn after the parade. Free tours of the Ellwood Mansion’s first-floor also will be given.

Groups that can participate in the parade include veterans’ organizations, youth sports teams, service groups, nonprofit organizations, clubs and members of the faith community. Participants are encouraged to avoid carrying or displaying political banners and advertising materials.

Entry forms for the parade must be submitted by May 12. To submit an entry form, visit tinyurl.com/4dk8vtss or the city’s website.

For information, call 815-748-2396 or email scott.zak@cityofdekalb.com.