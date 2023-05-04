Cinco de Mayo celebration set for May 5 in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – Downtown DeKalb will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration as part of its First Fridays events relaunch.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 in downtown DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can walk around and explore downtown DeKalb’s shops, bars and restaurants.

Third Street will be closed from the train tracks to Lincoln Highway. Food will be served by Jah Love Jamaica. A DJ will perform live music outside of El Jimador.

Restaurants and bars are offering attendees “drinks to go” so they can drink beverages while shopping. Patrons will be required to wear 21-and-older wristbands in order to take their drinks to go, according to the release.

First Fridays are community-driven events that support local businesses and enhance the quality of life for DeKalb residents.

For information, email katwillrett@willrettflowercompany.com or marygrace@willrettflowercompany.com.