Northern Illinois poets subject of next lecture in DeKalb History Center series

SYCAMORE – The May hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a presentation on poetry in northern Illinois.

The program will be at noon Thursday online or at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free.

During the presentation, host of the WNIJ radio show “Poetically Yours,” Yvonne Boose, will discuss “Poetically Yours” contributors, how northern Illinois attracts poets and the importance of exploring poetry in the area. The program also includes clips from some of her interviews.

“Poetically Yours” discusses artistic, cultural and spiritual expression. The show covers how community cultural group members find creative and innovative ways to enrich their lives through these expressions, both individually and within their larger communities.

The “Poetry in Illinois” program is part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.