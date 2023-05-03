Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform final concert May 6 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform a “Romeo and Juliet, Past and Present” concert to conclude its 46th concert season.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The orchestra will perform three musical depictions of “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare. The music being performed includes “Romeo and Juliet Ballet Suite” by Sergei Prokofiev; “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; and “Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story”” by Leonard Bernstein. The orchestra also will announce the recipients of the 2023 Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra High School Musician Scholarship.

The orchestra is participating in the 10th annual Give DeKalb County. Patrons can donate to the KSO General Operating Fund or the KSO Endowment Fund. Donations can be mailed in until May 4. For information, visit givedekabcounty.org.

Tickets, available at the door or online at kishorchestra.org/ticket-info, are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors age 62 and older, and $7 for children and students with valid ID.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org or the orchestra’s social media pages.