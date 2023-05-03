DeKalb Women’s Club next monthly meeting set for May 5

DeKALB – The DeKalb Women’s Club will host its first meeting of the year Friday.

The clubs meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Ellwood House Visitor Center, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

The meeting will include cultural programs on various subjects, encourage fellowship among women in the community and promote leadership.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekwomensclub@gmail.com.