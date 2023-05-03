DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting online applications for five of the foundation’s scholarships.

The scholarships accepting applications include:

The Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship: The scholarship provides support to DeKalb County residents currently working as nursing professionals and continuing their nursing education. The application deadline is June 1.

The Ed and Kim Kapper Physical Therapy Scholarship: The scholarship will support a DeKalb County high school graduate attending an accredited university or college's physical therapy program. The deadline to apply is June 1.

The Jeffrey A. Trail Memorial Scholarship: The scholarship supports recent high school graduates who are formally admitted and attending the U.S. Naval Academy. The application deadline is July 31.

The Renaissance Scholarship: The scholarship provides support to students who were part of the workforce after high school and are seeking an undergraduate degree. Applicants must be a DeKalb County resident or live within the Kishwaukee College service boundary. The deadline to apply is June 1.

Spinoso Masters Scholarship: The scholarship will provide up to $10,000 in scholarship support to students pursuing post-undergraduate studies. Applicants must be DeKalb County high school graduates. The application deadline is June 1.

Applicants are encouraged to review the scholarship guidelines and criteria before applying. To apply, visit dekalbccf.org/additional-scholarships.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email b.zantout@dekalbccf.org.