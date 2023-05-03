May 03, 2023
DCCG lists May Grow Mobile food pantry dates

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb County Community Gardens' Grow Mobile visits low-income and food-desert areas throughout the county. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of May locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. It asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they’re sick.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in May:

  • 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 11, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb