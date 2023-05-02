DeKalb County History Center offers free Saturdays for the summer

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will be open for free on Saturdays during the summer.

The DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, according to a news release.

The free Saturdays will give families something to do during the summer. A train table and scavenger hunt – including finding a baseball glove, one-room schoolhouse information, and items connected to Girl and Boy Scouts – are available for children.

The history center’s current exhibit, “History of DeKalb County in 100 Objects,” includes stories about DeKalb ag; the 1984 Olympic Torch; the Sandwich Fair; the railroad; and local connections to the Civil War, World War I and World War II.

The DeKalb County History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Admission to the history center is $5 for adults and free for members.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or emailinfo@dekalbcountyhistory.org.