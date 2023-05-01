May 01, 2023
Sycamore High School FFA annual plant sale begins May 4

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore High School FFA announced the schedule for its annual plant sale.

The plant sale will be from May 4 through 13 at Sycamore High School, 427 Spartan Trail, according to a news release.

Admission to the sale is open to the public.

Plants on sale include herbs, annuals, succulents, perennials and vegetables. A petting zoo also will be held on the sale’s first day.

The plant sale dates include:

  • 3 to 5:30 p.m. May 4
  • 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 5
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 and 7
  • 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 8 through 12
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13

For information, visit syc427.co/PlantSaleList2023.