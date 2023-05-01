KVAL announces upcoming events scheduled for May

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several workshops and events in May at the Gallery On State, 322 W. State St.

KVAL will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Gallery on State, according to a news release. Members are encouraged to create a piece based on the theme “Childhood Memory” to discuss.

A “How to go with the flow: An Intro to Alcohol Inks” class is being taught by artist Nikki Yeomans from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Participants can learn how to let go of self-doubt and perfectionism and have fun making mistakes. The class fee is $25 a person, including all materials. The class is limited to 12 people.

Artist Andy Hongisto is teaching an “Inking and Marker Illustration” class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Attendees will learn how to apply marker and ink to the paintings using alcohol markers, brushes and micropens. The class fee is $25, which includes materials. The class is limited to 12 people.

An “Acrylic Paint Pouring Class” will be taught by artist Laurie Slater from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Patrons can learn about Slater’s paint-pour techniques. The class fee is $25 a person. Materials will be provided. The class is limited to 12 people.

KVAL recently honored DeKalb and Sycamore High School students Lydia Nelsen, Mia Klein, Chase Kantorowicz and Karlene Dix during the Art of Giving awards April 6 at Gallery on State. The students were nominated by their teachers for excellence in studies.

KVAL class patrons can receive a 10% discount at the Dirty Bird during the month of May. Attendees will receive the coupon the day of the class. The discount is for dine-in only and excludes alcohol.

KVAL also is participating in Give DeKalb County 2023. Patrons can donate to KVAL through midnight May 4. Donors also will be able to mail a check and donation form until May 4 to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. For information, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

A reception will be held for KVAL’s new art rotation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12. Attendees can connect with fellow art lovers and bring guests. The reception is bring your own beverage.

The upcoming KVAL member rotations include:

DeKalb library rotation: 10 a.m. Monday, May 1

Sycamore library rotation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2

Gallery rotation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 8

This month’s gallery features artist Alec Rossiter. Rossiter’s work will be accompanied by artwork from Sycamore students during the Sycamore Schools Art Walk from 4 to 6 p.m. May 2.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org or scan the QR code.

The Dirty Bird 815 restaurant (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )