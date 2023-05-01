DeKalb County Courthouse expands court hearing reminders program

SYCAMORE – Those facing civil or criminal court cases in DeKalb County now are able to receive notifications of their next court dates via extra reminders through text or email, according to the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Lori Grubbs and Chief Judge Bradley Waller recently announced the expansion of the DeKalb County Courthouse’s E-Notify program.

The program allows patrons to receive text or email alerts of upcoming civil and criminal court events, according to a news release.

E-Notify is a program for defendants or interested parties to register for and receive a courtesy reminder of an upcoming hearing. The program is designed to fulfill the legislature’s directive to provide court patrons with alert options.

Patrons can enter the case number for which they want to receive notifications via their cellphone or email address. The users will receive an email or text alert both five days and one day before their court date.

E-Notify is an optional courtesy service for court patrons to use for court events. The program is not a legal notice and should not be viewed as such.

To register, visit circuitclerk.org and click “Court Date Alerts” or scan a QR code located on posters at the courthouse.