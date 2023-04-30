DeKalb County Assessment Office accepting freeze exemption applications through July 1

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Chief County Assessment Office is accepting applications for the 2023 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Exemption.

The application deadline for the senior freeze exemption is July 1, according to a news release.

The exemption is open to DeKalb County seniors ages 65 and older. Applicants must have owned and lived in a property as their primary residence for the past two years and have had a total household income of $65,000 or less in 2022.

Applicants must bring the front pages of their 2022 (1040) Federal Income Tax Form and Schedule 1 for all household members, if applicable. The Social Security 1099 statement is required if federal income taxes are not filed, along with any 2022 1099 income statements. Staff is available to help applicants complete the form. The form does not require a notary.

The senior assessment freeze is an exemption that allows qualified senior citizens to freeze their assessments at a base-year value.

For information, call 815-895-7120.