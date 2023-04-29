Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County to launch Women Build Fundraiser on May 3

Habitat for Humanity is building its 17th home for a Kingston family and also plans to launch its Women Build Fundraiser on May 3, according to a news release.

Other planned events coming this spring include the launch of the nonprofit’s Home Preservation Repair Program and Give DeKalb County, a countywide fundraiser that runs through midnight May 4.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $25,000 during Give DeKalb County as part of its 25th anniversary operating in DeKalb County, according to the news release.

“Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County is really challenging ourselves, and we encourage the community to join us,” nonprofit officials wrote in a news release. “There has never been a better time to empower families and offer a hand up, not a handout, on their forever home.”

The organization also has a new face serving as executive director after Kim McIver came on board in September, according to the release.

McIver comes from the nonprofit/philanthropy world and is very familiar with Habitat for Humanity, as she worked several years for Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley. She has a strong background in fundraising, advocacy, volunteer retention/recruitment, donor relations and the understanding of the impact of Habitat within a community.

Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County has a new face as it executive director after Kim McIver came on board in September 2022, according to the release. (Photo provided by Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County)

McIver also attended a Champion Trip with Habitat for Humanity International to Ethiopia.

“My mom was a single mother who provided my sister, brother and I with a stable foundation to grow up in,” McIver said in a news release. “My desire to provide everyone with the same opportunity stems from my upbringing. A home is supposed to provide you with comfort, security and memories that last a lifetime. Everyone should have that same opportunity.”

Upon arriving to DeKalb County, she quickly learned about the critical need for more affordable housing and the lack of awareness of the Habitat name in the community.

With 2023 being the 25th anniversary of the first Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County build, McIver said she’s eager to network with other nonprofits in the county, elevating the HFHDC name and partnership opportunities.

In order to become more immersed in the county, over the past 90 days McIver has reached out to a number of corporations, secured sponsorships for its 17th build, has submitted a number of grants and joined the Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club. The organization also is planning a volunteer and donor reception to kick off its 2023 build season.

“The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to partner with people in the community to help neighbors build or improve a place they can call home,” McIver said in a news release. “The DeKalb County community is so strong, and together we can help more neighbors through Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County.”