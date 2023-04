SYCAMORE – Sycamore Middle School named its Students of the Month for March.

The sixth grade students are Brody Anson, Collin Gillet, Akilra Harrison, and Kylie Kula, according to a news release.

The seventh grade students are Hannah Ferguson, Aiden Gemberling, Bryce Tran, and Lydia Zeitler.

The eighth grade students are Kevin Hernandez-Roman, Sophia Koz, Xander Lewis, and Amelia Weingarz.