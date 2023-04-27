Kishwaukee United Way names Leo Olson Award recipient

SYCAMORE – Kishwaukee United Way recently awarded the Leo Olson Award to Tia Anderson during its annual meeting.

The meeting was held March 31 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Anderson serves as a co-chairwoman on the Kishwaukee United Way board of directors. She has also served on several community boards and committees. Anderson was the recipient of the Athena Award in 2020 for her commitment to mentoring and inspiring women in the community.

The Leo Olson Award is given to recognize the recipient’s commitment to United Way and the spirit of volunteerism and service. The award was created in 1989 to honor Leo Olson for his contributions to what was then the DeKalb United Way.

For information, call 779-255-1267 or visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com.