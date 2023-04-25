Spring Shindig set for April 29 in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – Downtown DeKalb shop owners will host the Spring Shindig on Saturday, an event to showcase local businesses and various merchandise.

The Spring Shindig will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can explore various downtown restaurants, boutiques and shops. The participating businesses will offer special promotions. A prize basket filled with donated gift cards from various shops, restaurants and bars is being raffled off. Street parking and parking at various parking lots in downtown DeKalb are available.

For information, visit facebook.com/events/s/downtown-dekalb-spring-shindig or call 779-255-1191.