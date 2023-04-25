Police identify two 23-year-olds from DeKalb, Elgin killed in rural DeKalb County car crash

MAPLE PARK – Two 23-year-olds from DeKalb and Elgin, were identified Tuesday by police after the driver and passenger of the same car were killed in a fatal car versus truck crash Monday in rural DeKalb County.
Diamond A. Moore-Murphy, 23, of DeKalb was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with passenger Oscar Arroyo, 23, of Elgin, when their car collided with a truck Monday morning near Maple Park, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the crash at 9:52 a.m., according to the release.
The Impala was headed north on East County Line Road when the car came to a stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 64, sheriff’s deputies said.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined the Impala entered the intersection “before it was safe to do so,” according to the release. The car was struck in the intersection by a 2008 Peterbilt Flatbed truck headed east. According to the sheriff’s office, the truck “had no controls.”
The crash caused both vehicles to wind up in the intersection’s northeast ditch.
The truck driver, James A. Farley, 69, of of Loves Park, was seen by paramedics and released on the scene.
The truck and Impala were removed from the crash by Lovett’s Towing.
Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Sycamore Fire Department, Maple Park Fire Department, DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary and Kane County Office of Emergency Management, according to the release.