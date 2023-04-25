Plant Adopt or Swap program set for April 27 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Plant Adopt or Swap Program on Thursday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for adults.

Participants can adopt a plant or bring in a plant or plant cutting to swap for a new one. Blumen Gardens also will host a booth to answer plant care questions. Houseplants, flower seedlings and vegetables are allowed. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email tristand@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.