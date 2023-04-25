April 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Plant Adopt or Swap program set for April 27 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Plant Adopt or Swap Program on Thursday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for adults.

Participants can adopt a plant or bring in a plant or plant cutting to swap for a new one. Blumen Gardens also will host a booth to answer plant care questions. Houseplants, flower seedlings and vegetables are allowed. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email tristand@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.