‘Evening at Ellcourt’ event set for May 12 at the Ellwood House Museum

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Association will host an Evening at Ellcourt event in the museum’s Ellcourt House.

The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. May 12 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to people ages 21 and older.

Ellwood House Museum docents and staff will be available to interpret spaces in and around the Ellcourt home. Appetizers and cocktails are being provided by Fatty’s Pub and Grille. Jazz music is being performed by the Paul Barrilles Trio. Participants will receive one alcoholic drink ticket. Additional drink tickets are available at the event.

Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers. There also will be a designated driver option for $15. To buy tickets, visit ellwoodhouse.org/ellcourt.

For information, call 815-756-4609 or visit ellwoodhouse.org/ellcourt.