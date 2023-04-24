Culinary historians event set for April 29 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host an event for DeKalb County residents to share family recipes with northern Illinois culinary historians.

The DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will host the event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

Participants will be able to schedule a 30-minute appointment to meet with a culinary historian and recipe expert. The expert can tell attendees more about the family recipes before digitally preserving them in their archives to study Illinois cultural, political and social history. The recipes will be part of NIU’s Special Collections archives. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.

For information, email gkdavis1961@gmail.com.