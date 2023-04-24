Country singer Russell Dickerson to perform May 6 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Country pop singer and songwriter Russell Dickerson will perform the first Northern Illinois University Convocation Center concert after a six-year hiatus.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is open to the public.

The concert also features American Idol Season 10 runner-up, singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina, and Uncle Kracker. The doors to the concert open at 6 p.m.

Tickets prices begin at $47 and can be bought online at niuconvo.com.

For information, visit niuconvo.com or call 815-753-7225.