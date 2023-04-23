Genealogy workshop set for April 25 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a free workshop about genealogy April 25.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the workshop for beginners at 11 a.m. April 25 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio.

The workshop is free and intended for adults, according to a news release.

Patrons can learn about how to begin researching their ancestors. The workshop will cover paper records, how to structure a basic family tree and visit basic searching online sources. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.