April 23, 2023
Shaw Local
DeKalb church to host homecoming celebration May 7

By Shaw Local News Network
First United Methodist Church in DeKalb

First United Methodist Church in DeKalb (Photo provided by First United Methodist Church )

DeKALB – The First United Methodist Church of DeKalb will host a homecoming celebration before the congregation moves to a new building.

The church, 317 N. Fourth St., DeKalb, will hold the celebration beginning at 9 a.m. May 7, according to a news release.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

The celebration includes a homecoming worship service followed by a special fellowship hour and a silent auction. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The decision to move the church was made after a 20-year study by a committee on the current building’s physical and economic efficiency. A formal grand opening for the church’s new building is scheduled for Sept. 10. More information will be made available as the date approaches.

