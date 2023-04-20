10th annual Give DeKalb County set for May 4, mail-in donations kick off Thursday

SYCAMORE – While the county’s biggest annual nonprofit fundraiser, Give DeKalb County, won’t kick off its 10th year until May 4 offering online and drop-off events, donors can start showing their financial support as early as Thursday.

Donations via mail open Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, which hosts the annual fundraiser that raises money for dozens of area nonprofits.

“Donors have many options during Give DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership Director Ben Bingle in a news release. “There are multiple ways to give and a record number of participating organizations to choose from. Thank you to all who plan to show their support and make a difference during Give DeKalb County.”

The drop-off event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Donors can drop off their donation forms and checks and watch the Give DeKalb County total grow. A percentage of each donation will be leveraged against a bonus pool. Refreshments will be provided at the drop-off location.

Participants donating in person can print a donation form, complete the form indicating the organizations and donation amounts, and write a check payable to “DCCF” by May 4. To mail a donation, write to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card, ACH transfer, or mobile wallet from midnight May 3 to to midnight May 4. The minimum amount for online donations is $5. To donate online or see a list of participating nonprofits, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

In 2022, Give DeKalb County attracted 7,626 donations from donors in all 50 states and 4 countries around the world.

“No matter how you plan to give, your donation is boosted by the Bonus Pool, meaning your generosity goes even further during Give DeKalb County,” Bingle said in a news release. “Donors can visit the website now to learn more about participating organizations, the Bonus Pool, and other details.”

Give DeKalb County is organized by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a DeKalb County Community Foundation program.

For information, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org or email ben@dekalbccf.org.