Video: Hail, rain pelt DeKalb County during afternoon thunderstorm Wednesday

SANDWICH – A brief Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm pelted parts of DeKalb County with rain and hail, during a severe thunderstorm warning that lasted about an hour.

The National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm warning for most of DeKalb County – except for the northern parts including Genoa and Kirkland – shortly after 4 p.m. It remained in effect until 5 p.m.

Severe storms were spotted at 4 p.m. northwest of Rochelle, moving east at 40 mph. The storm brought quarter-sized hail hail to southern DeKalb County and was forecasted to bring damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles

Communities in the path of the storm include DeKalb, Sycamore, Sandwich and Maple Park.

Hail and heavy rain here in Sandwich just before 5:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/4Xx0ibbzy0 — Mark Busch (@Mark_R_Busch) April 19, 2023

Thursday’s forecast could see another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the low 40s, and west wind gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, slowing after midnight Thursday.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected in the low 70s, with temperatures likely to drop substantially into Friday and the weekend. Forecasts for DeKalb County show weekend highs in the 40s, and overnight temperatures near freezing for Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.