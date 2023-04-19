Just Make it Happen Inc to host upcoming spring ‘Artist in Residence’ programs in DeKalb County

DeKALB – Just Make It Happen Inc will host multiple spring ‘Artist in Residence’ programs and community performing arts events in DeKalb County.

The events will be held at six pre-schools, one elementary school and one middle school across DeKalb County, according to a news release.

Admission to the events are open to all DeKalb County citizens.

An “A Brass Birthday Bash” program is being held at 7 p.m. April 20 in the Vista Room of the Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb. The DeKalb Brass Quintet will perform from their selection library, including a “Happy Birthday” variation set.

DeKalb Brass Quintet will perform three ‘Artist in Residence’ programs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 28 at Hinckley Elementary School, 600 W. Lincoln Highway, Hinckley.

The 17th annual Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend is being held July 7 through July 9 at the Duke Ellington Ballroom in the Northern Illinois University Holmes Student Center. Early bird discount registration is available from Jan. 6 through May 1. Regular registration will continue from May 2 to July 7. Three levels of ballroom dance lessons are available. Balcony seating is open to nonprofits for 50% off sales at the dances.

.The series is ending with two “New Orleans Jazz Worship” services May 28 at Christ United Methodist Church, 509 Highcrest Road, Rockford. The Wing and a Prayer Dixieland Orchestra will transplant a five-year-old DeKalb First United Methodist Church to worship at the services.

JMIH’s mission is to create affordable cultural events and unique “Artist in Residence” grant programs to benefit student music education and the community’s cultural life.

For information, visit justmakeithappen-dekalb.com.