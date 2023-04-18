Stage Coach Players performances of “Funny Money” begin April 27 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players is set to open its next production, the British play “Funny Money,” on April 27.

The play is scheduled to run two weeks, according to a news release.

“Funny Money” tells the story of Henry Perkins, a mild-mannered, middle-aged accountant, who comes home from work forgetting that it’s not only his birthday but that he and his wife, Jean, will be having their best friends, Vic and Betty Johnson, over for dinner. Henry is acting strange, however, and starts making plans for an out-of-country trip for him and Jean. Jean finally finds out why Henry is acting so peculiarly. He mistakenly picked up the wrong briefcase on his way home from work. Instead of finding his gloves, scarf and cheese and chutney sandwich, he’s found nearly $1 million in used bills.

The cast features Galen Malick as Henry Perkins, Wendy Tritt as Jean Perkins, Steve Challgren as Vic Johnson and Elenia Dokos as Betty Johnson. The rest of the cast includes Greg Anderson as Sgt. Slater, Chris Porterfield as Sgt. Davenport, Barb Kolb as Bill and Will McJunkin as Passerby.

“Funny Money” is based on the 1994 play of the same name written by Ray Cooney. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Bernie Schuneman, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Lend Me A Tenor” in 2018.

Performances of “Funny Money” begin at 7:30 p.m. April 27 through 29, and May 5 through 6, at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also are matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. April 30 and May 7.

Tickets cost $13 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger, and $15 for everyone else.

Tickets are on sale online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open April 23.