Rotary International annual convention will be held in Chicago

EVANSTON – The Rotary International announced that Chicago was selected as the provisional bid to celebrate its 125th anniversary at its annual international convention.

The convention will be Saturday, May 25, through Wednesday, May 29, 2030, at McCormick Place West, 2317 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago, according to a news release.

Rotary members and participants will be able to connect, learn from each other and various experts, and share ideas for bringing positive, lasting change to global communities.

The bid was led by Rotary clubs in northern Illinois and endorsed by clubs across six states. The conventions proposals were assisted by city of Chicago, Choose Chicago, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, Navy Pier, the Chicago Transit Authority, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the state of Illinois.

Rotary unites a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change.

For information, visit Rotary.org.