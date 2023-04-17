NIU STEAM accepting Huskies BELONG program applications

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University STEAM is accepting applications for its new Huskies BELONG program.

The program will help applicants succeed in college and enter the workforce after graduation, according to a news release.

The program includes a one-week residential camp at NIU. Attendees can interact with current NIU students with disabilities and NIU Disability Resource Center staff. Participants will be able to have one-on-one discussions with NIU faculty and instructors about undergraduate majors, minors and careers. The camp also features hands-on STEAM-related activities, role-playing scenarios and social and leisure activities.

Program staff will begin an assistive technology evaluation for applicants in the spring. The staff is staying in touch with students to help them identify colleges and navigate the admissions, financial aid, and university support services processes. Participants also will be invited to participate in the NIU STEM Fest.

Applicants must be high school students graduating in 2024 with a disability impacting their education, plan on attending college and are interested in STEAM careers. To apply, visit go.niu.edu/huskiesbelong.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/huskiesbelong.