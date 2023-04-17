DeKalb church to offer drive-thru turkey dinner fundraiser for area nonprofits April 27

DeKALB – First Lutheran Church will partner with Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s to host a drive-thru turkey dinner fundraiser to benefit area nonprofits.

The fundraiser will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Faranda’s, 320 Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberries and a roll. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Hope Haven, Safe Passage, the Salvation Army Food Pantry and Love Inc.

The dinner costs $17. To buy a dinner, go to lincolninntogo.com or First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

For information, call 815-758-0643.