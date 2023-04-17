Community Solar event for Earth Day set for April 22 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University environmental class students will partner with the the League of Women Voters DeKalb County and 350Kishwaukee to host a Community Solar event for Earth Day.

The event will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants can learn more about Community Solar and sign up to be subscribers. The event also will share information about Illinois’ Solar-For-All Program, which offers people based on income eligibility a special rate of half off electricity supply costs.

Families, businesses, churches, schools, nonprofits and individuals with an electric utility account are eligible to sign up. To sign up, bring a driver’s license or Illinois ID, an electricity bill copy. For those eligible for income-based reduced costs, bring proof of income or eligibility. There also is a cash bonus for those who sign up.

Community Solar uses solar energy for electricity without needing to put up solar panels. The solar panels allow electric companies to reduce their use of fossil fuels to produce electricity. Community Solar companies place solar panels on pieces of land called solar gardens that feed solar voltaic energy into the electrical grid.

For information, email merylkgd@gmail.com or call 815-758-4827.