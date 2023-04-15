NIU School of Theatre and Dance names new director

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance recently named its new director, Roxanna Conner, a theater professional with a background in education, administration and production.

Conner will officially begin her new role as the school’s director July 1, according to a news release.

She recently worked as the acting managing director of Victory Gardens Theatre in Chicago. Conner previously worked as the theater’s producing director of engagement and director of education. She also worked as education director at Congo Square Theatre and audience education director for the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois.

Conner’s experience in education includes working with students in preschool through college, according to the release.

Conner has led theater programs focused on high school students and college internship programs over the past nine years.

According to the release, Conner intends to use her experience and contacts with artists, executives and managing directors of large and small theaters to provide students with more hands-on opportunities. The opportunities will allow students to work with visiting artists and attend master classes.