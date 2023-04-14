Want to help with a two-story mural at DeKalb City Hall? Here’s how

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb is inviting volunteers to help create a two-story mosaic mural for the exterior of DeKalb City Hall.

The first volunteer sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 and 25, and from 5 to 7 p.m. April 27 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Volunteers can learn how to use basic hand tools, lay tesserae for mosaics and cut stained glass and ceramic. The volunteers will work directly with the mural’s artist, Danielle Casali.

No experience is needed to volunteer. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. More volunteer sessions will be scheduled as the work progresses.

To ensure there is enough space during the sessions, volunteers must register in advance. To register, go to cityofdekalb.com/murals.

The mural’s design is a blend of mosaic panels and painted imagery on the city hall’s south exterior wall. The mural features a landscape composition incorporating DeKalb’s community gardens, the Huskie pride hand sign, the Kishwaukee River and flying geese. The design was inspired by community ideas gathered from workshops in February.

For information, go to cityofdekalb.com/murals.