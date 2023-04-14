IVVC awarded steel donation from Henderson Engineering

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Vocational Center’s welding and fabrication program recently received a donation of steel pipes, steel plates and I-Beams from Henderson Engineering Co.

The donated steel will be used to enhance students hands-on learning experiences in welding processes and types, according to a news release.

Henderson Engineering also provides students opportunities to visit and study their process of taking steel to complete a Ford or Tesla dryer system from start to finish. Henderson Engineering has employed more than 12 welding and fabrication program students as assemblers, pressure vessel welders and certified structural welders.

The IVVC is a center for surrounding school districts to send students looking to hone their technical skills by providing classes on practical skills so they can enter the workforce or prepare for college.

For information, visit ivvc.net.