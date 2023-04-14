April 14, 2023
Apollo Strings Quartet to perform concert April 22 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Apollo Strings Quartet will perform its final show at an after-hours concert April 22 at the DeKalb Public Library.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host the concert at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s main lobby, according to a news release.

The concert is free and open to the public. The quartet will perform various songs, including pop music, movie themes, jazz standards and a traditional classical masterpiece selection.

The Apollo Strings Quartet is a student-formed and directed string ensemble comprised of musicians from Sycamore and Sugar Grove.

The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided while supplies last. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.