SYCAMORE – Sycamore residents should expect a temporary traffic detour to begin starting Monday for road work planned near the city’s downtown, according to a recent announcement by the city of Sycamore.

According to a construction notice published by the city of Sycamore, the road detour will be in place beginning Monday through late May.

Westbound traffic only will be allowed on Elm Street and DeKalb Avenue between California and Center Cross streets, according to the notice.