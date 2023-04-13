Sandwich Library announces upcoming events for April

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Public Library continues to host events this month.

The library is located at 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich. The events include:

Story Time with Belle: 2 to 3 p.m. April 22. Participants can listen to a story and meet Disney princess Belle. The event is free and open to public.

Poetry Contest April 1 through April 30. Patrons can enter a poem they’ve written into the contest. Winners will be selected from each age group. All submissions must be typed. The winners will receive a writing journal and have their poem displayed in the library. Entry forms must be submitted with the poem. The forms are available beginning April 1. The contest is open to people ages seven and older.

Post-It Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants can create Post-It art and pass around Positive Post-Its. The event is free and intended for people ages 11 and older.

Community Volunteer Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. Attendees can connect with organizations and discover how to make their community better. Booth space for organizations is available until April 21. To request a space, email jonesm@sandwichpld.org. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit the library or call 815-786-8308, ext. 208.

The Oddities Book Club: 6 p.m. April 25. The book club will discuss “The Cartographers” by Peng Sheperd. The club features a genre-specific exploration into science fiction, fantasy and horror titles. The club will meet quarterly on the fourth Tuesday of the month in April, July, Oct. and Jan.

For information, visit sandwichpld.org/.