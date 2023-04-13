Kishwaukee College hosts Artist In Residence program guest designer

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Horticulture department recently hosted guest designer Laura Daluga as part of the college’s Artist In Residence program.

The AIR program is offered through the American Institute of Floral Designers, according to a news release.

Daluga presented a floral fashion demonstration to associate professor of horticulture Janet Gallagher’s floral design class. Students were given a hands-on experience in deconstructing roses and arranging the petals to create a dress, hat, and belt floral ensemble.

Daluga is a fourth-generation florist who specializes in floral fashion. She works as an event installation specialist at fleurdetroit and as design director for the Smithers-Oasis Company. Daluga also created Detroit’s annual floral sculpture show, “Art in the Elements,” and acts as a board member for the Detroit Institute of Arts Museum’s Friends of Art and Flowers.

The AIR program brings industry professionals and floral design students together at colleges and universities with student AIFD chapters.

