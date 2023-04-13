Dimensions Dance Academy offers swing dancing lessons April 15 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy will host a Swing Dancing Night class for couples in DeKalb.

The Swing Dancing Night will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Dimensions Dance Academy, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The swing dancing is $35 per duo.

The swing night lessons are being taught by Dimension’s dance instructor, Becca Steger. Steger will teach participants the most versatile swing dance, the East Coast Swing, in the Dimension’s ballroom.

Dimensions Dance Academy will partner with Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Company to offer a complimentary appetizer to Swing Night participants.

For information or to buy tickets, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.