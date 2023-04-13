DeKalb Public Library to host social work informational meetings

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host multiple public sessions offering information and references to resources for those in need of social workers in the area.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will partner with the University of Michigan to host a social work intern from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturdays, in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

Admission to meet the intern is free. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The social work intern will offer confidential consultations and referrals to community resources. The sessions may include phone calls and internet searches to assist patrons. The intern’s services do not provide medical advice, counseling or psychiatric care. Referral areas include housing, food, signing up for benefits, mental health care access, child care and job help. A free mobile “mini pantry” of nonperishable food and personal care items will also be available. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email hayleyd@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1211.