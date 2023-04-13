DeKalb-area Muslims observe holy month of Ramadan: ‘We give up things we love for the one we love’

DeKALB – For Abu Baakarr Bah, his devotion to the Islamic faith intensifies during Islam’s holiest month, Ramadan.

So much so that the DeKalb resident said what usually is a weekly visit to the Islamic Center of DeKalb now makes for daily trips to the mosque for prayer.

“It’s a way of actually fulfilling the command of Allah,” Bah said. “That’s the primary goal of fasting.”

Bah was among many who recently trekked to the Islamic Center of DeKalb for Friday afternoon prayer in observance of Ramadan.

Ramadan follows the lunar cycle prompting its dates to change and is observed this year from March 22 to April 20, said Mohammed Labadi, president of the Islamic Center of DeKalb. The month also marks the time when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to the prophet Muhammad. More than 1.8 billion Muslims, who account for about a quarter of the world’s population, are expected to observe Ramadan, The Associated Press reported.

Labadi said that observing the holy month of Ramadan is all about sacrifice for him.

“All Muslims are asked to fast in the month of Ramadan, which is usually 28 to 30 days,” Labadi said. “We fast from sunrise to sunset. We give up the things that we love – food, all that kind of stuff – for the one that we love the most in appreciation of what he has given us. That’s what the month of Ramadan is in a nutshell to us.”

Individuals assemble to pray Friday, April 7, 2023, in the prayer hall or musallā at the Islamic Center of DeKalb. Muslims are currently observing the holy month of Ramadan. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Bah pointed to fasting as one such way that Muslims come together as a faith to observe Ramadan.

“Fasting is a form of worship,” Bah said. “It’s a form of worship that Allah, that my God has ordained unto the Allah of people before Muslims. All Muslims do the same.”

Labadi said that during Ramadan, the Islamic Center of DeKalb is known to host breakfasts at night.

“They provide food for everybody that comes to the mosque,” Labadi said. “We’ll have like 80 to 100 people here.”

Ramadan isn’t just about fasting. It’s about charity, too.

Labadi said a lot of people will be volunteering locally, providing food, sending money to support causes.

Charity is one of the five pillars making up the core beliefs and practices of Islam.

“The month of Ramadan is the month that we want to overdo the good things that we normally do,” Labadi said.

Mohammed Labadi, president of the Islamic Center of DeKalb, talks in front of a picture that depicts one of the most important chapters of the Quran Friday, April 7, 2023, at the center, as he explains Ramadan, how it is observed, the traditions involved, and what the Islamic community would want others to know about the Muslim holy month. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Prayer is another way that Muslims come together to worship during Ramadan.

Labadi said people are known to visit the Islamic Center of DeKalb four times a day during the holy month. At the center, leaders of the mosque also host marathon prayers for people to take part in, he said.

“During the prayers, we recite verses of the Quran,” Labadi said. “Our Quran is about 604 pages. During the month of Ramadan, our prayers include that we read all 604 pages. We do that in 27 nights. The participation is very high on this. People like to come in for this.”

Labadi said that during Ramadan, the mosque may be better attended by some people than other parts of the year.

“People that may not even make it during the year normally, in the month of Ramadan, they will come,” Labadi said.

A worship leader speaks Friday, April 7, 2023, in the prayer hall or musallā at the Islamic Center of DeKalb. Muslims are currently observing the holy month of Ramadan. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Northern Illinois University student Inam Rab sat down awaiting the start of prayer at the Islamic Center of DeKalb. He said that observing the holy month of Ramadan has great meaning for him.

“It means staying away from sins and purifying yourself as a human being,” Rab said.

Rab said he is taking the observance of Ramadan seriously by increasing how often he visits the mosque for prayer.

“I do come once every day, but in Ramadan, I do come three or four times a day,” Rab said.

Labadi said the mosque plans to cap off the holy month in a special way later this month.

“The end of the month is a huge celebration,” Labadi said. “Eid al-Fitr is celebrating the end of Ramadan where everyone dresses so nice. They come to the mosque, and people see each other. It’s the biggest single attended day of the year for us.”

Rab said he is looking forward to celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month and the end of fasting. He said his favorite part tends to be the free food, activities and having time to visit with family.

The Associated Press contributed.