Voluntary Action Center to serve congregate lunches in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Voluntary Action Center will serve congregate lunches and deliver Meals on Wheels home delivered lunches to seniors.

The lunches will be served at 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich, according to a news release.

The congregate lunches can provide seniors with an opportunity to socialize with one another. A donation of $4 per meal will be accepted from attendees ages 60 and older. Friends and family of the seniors can attend. Participants younger than age 60 are encouraged to donate $7 a meal.

All meals include a protein, starch, vegetable, fruit, dairy product, bread or roll and butter. The meals will be prepared according to a dietitian-approved menu by VAC Nutrition Director Sallie Craig and her nutrition team. Advance registration is required for all meals. To register, call 815-787-6219, ext. 2.

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois has served the transportation and nutrition needs of the community through Community Transit, Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition since 1974.

For information, call 815-787-6219, ext. 2.