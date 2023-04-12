Northern Rehab offers tips to prevent swimming injuries April 20 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will host a “Swimmers Shoulder: Injury Prevention and Performance Enhancement” presentation as part of their Lunch and Learn Educational Series.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

Physical therapist Rob Larkins will discuss common swimming-related shoulder injuries and strategies to prevent and manage those injuries. Refreshments are being provided by Hy-Vee. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishymca.org, call 815-375-5403, or email abrodarick@kishymca.org.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 40 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, please visit kishymca.org or northernrehabpt.com/events or call 815-756-9577 or 815-756-8524.