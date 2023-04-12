April 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb church to host chamber music concert April 23

By Shaw Local News Network
The Jan Sobieski String Quartet

The Jan Sobieski String Quartet (Photo provided by Westminster Presbyterian Church )

DeKALB – DeKalb’s Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a chamber music concert featuring the Jan Sobieski String Quartet.

The church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, will hold the concert at 3 p.m. April 23, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free. Free-will offerings will be accepted.

The quartet will perform music including Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A Major” with guest clarinetist Ember Miller and “String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor” by Dmitri Shostakovitch.

The Jan Sobieski String Quartet is a Chicago-based music group that has performed since 2007.