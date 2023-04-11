April 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

‘Frame of Mind’ art exhibit runs through May 20 at Ellwood House

By Shaw Local News Network
"Picnic," art work by Lillian Losiniecki, featured in the Ellwood House Museum's Frame of Mind Exhibit.

"Picnic," art work by Lillian Losiniecki, featured in the Ellwood House Museum's Frame of Mind Exhibit. (Photo provided by the Ellwood House Museum )

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum announced the opening of an art exhibit for its new “Frame of Mind” initiative.

The museum, located at 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, will display the exhibit from April 19 through May 20 in the Ellwood House, according to a news release.

The exhibit features 20 art pieces created by DeKalb County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The “Frame of Mind” initiative celebrates DeKalb County’s student artists.

The art pieces were submitted by DeKalb County teachers and selected by members from the Kishwaukee Valley Art League. Local businesses will be able to rent the artwork for one year to display in their stores, offices, and lobbies after the exhibit has concluded.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.