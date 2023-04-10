Rochelle woman flown to Rockford hospital after rollover crash in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an accident on Friday that left a Rochelle woman injured.

Jannet Pacheco-Vazquez, 30, was flown to a Rockford hospital after the single vehicle crash on Perry Road near West County Line, according to a news release from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a single car crash on Perry Road near the western edge of DeKalb County about 5:31 p.m. Friday. When first responders arrived on scene they found Pacheco-Vazquez unconscious but breathing, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Burgh said.

Pacheco-Vazquez was flown to Mercy Health Hospital in Rockford after she was extracted from the white Chrysler 200.

Burgh said Monday that he did not have an update on Pacheco-Vazquez’s condition. Burgh also said he isn’t sure what caused the vehicle Pacheco-Vazquez was driving to roll over.

“Our deputy went to the hospital to meet with her and she was still being treated. In talking to the nurses – we don’t really know exactly why she rolled. There’s no signs of intoxication,” Burgh said.

According to the news release, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office determined through an investigation that Pacheco-Vazquez was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle, swerved into a field south of Perry Road and rolled her sedan three times.

Following the accident, Pacheco-Vazquez was charged with improper lane usage, driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.