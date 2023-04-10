Draw-a-comic workshop set for April 12 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Those interested in learning more about how to draw comics are invited to a free workshop in DeKalb April 12.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a draw a comic workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 in the library’s 309 Creative room.

The workshop is free and intended for mature teens and adults.

Patrons can learn about composition, lettering, sketching and perspective to create their own single-page comic. Library staff will be available to assist participants. Supplies are being provided. Because of limited space, the workshop is first come, first served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.